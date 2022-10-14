Duke basketball could become ‘wild card’ for five-star Recruit

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (NC) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils.

But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, didn’t list Duke among the 13 schools he’s considering. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, UNC, and Virginia Tech.

However, after announcing his list, Flowers informed 247Sports’ Dushawn London that he might add a “wild card school” later.

And there’s evidence to suggest he could be talking about the Blue Devils — should they decide to enter the fray.

“Duke was my dream school growing up,” Trentyn Flowers told On3’s Joe Tipton in May. “That offer would mean the world. That’s a big offer. Just growing up, I watched a lot of Jayson Tatum and Grant Hill. Being able to go to Duke and put on that blue, it’s just an honor. The Legacy they’ve had, how many wins they’ve had over the years, it’s amazing to watch.”

Scroll to Continue

Trentyn Flowers mentioned to London that he might cut his list down again in the coming months. He plans to take all five allotted official visits for his junior year this fall and go from there.

Seven 2024 recruits hold Duke basketball offers. So far, none have committed.

RELATED: Elite Sharpshooter includes Duke among Finalists

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.