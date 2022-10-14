Duke basketball could become ‘wild card’ for five-star Recruit

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (NC) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils.

But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, didn’t list Duke among the 13 schools he’s considering. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, UNC, and Virginia Tech.

