Duke basketball could become an instant contender for 2024 Recruit

The Duke basketball staff is not among the handful of programs prioritizing Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Liam McNeeley. Well, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound versatile five-star, who Ranks No. 20 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, isn’t even one of the six undecided high school Juniors holding an offer from the Blue Devils.

However, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have been eyeing McNeeley for quite some time. And on Tuesday, Rivals’ Rob Cassidy ranked the Recruiters in Durham at No. 4 on his list of the five contenders for the 17-year-old Texas native and provided the following explanation for doing so:

“Let’s call Duke a live underdog for now, as the Blue Devils are yet to make things official with a Scholarship offer. The Sharks are circling, however, as [the Duke coaches] stay in close contact with McNeeley and may well bring him in on an official visit this year. Should an offer materialize, the Blue Devils could shoot up near the top of this list in a hurry based on pedigree and the success players in McNeeley’s mold have found there over the years.”

Cassidy pegs Indiana as the frontrunner, followed by Texas, Oklahoma, Duke, and Stanford.

Not only does Liam McNeeley attend the school that produced former Duke basketball one-and-done RJ Barrett and current Blue Devil freshman Dariq Whitehead, but he’s also a teammate to one of Scheyer’s top 2025 targets in five-star small forward Cooper Flagg.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like McNeeley — the reigning Peach Jam MVP — is in a hurry to end his recruitment. He recently told 247Sports’ Travis Branham that he won’t plan more visits until after his season.

Duke’s only 2024 commit to date is Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.