Duke basketball continues to purse son of five-time NBA Champion

The Duke basketball team is continuing its pursuit of a high profile guard.

Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball coaching staff are still looking for their first commitment in the Class of 2024, but the first year head coach is continuing to work hard on the recruiting trail.

The first day of the fall recruiting period began on Friday and the Blue Devils made the trip up to New Jersey to visit Don Bosco Prep (NJ) superstar Dylan Harper.

Harper, the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, is ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 27 players in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot-4 combo guard is the top player in the Garden State and the second best player at his position in the nation, according to the rankings.

Andrew Slater of ProInsights reported that, along with Duke, UCLA, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Kansas would be visiting him at open gyms throughout the week.

Duke offered Dylan Harper on August 1 after the two sides had been connected with mutual interest for much of the summer.

Duke basketball still Surveying top prospects

The Blue Devils do not have a commitment in the high school junior class and have been diligent when handing out offers to prospects as only six players hold a Duke offer; five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham and Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

Harper and Cunningham, both New Jersey natives, have reportedly discussed attending the same college together in two years.

Cunningham previously attended Gil St. Bernard’s (NJ), the same school as Duke’s 2023 top Recruit Mackenzie Mgbako, but transferred to Overtime Elite following the school year.

However, Cunningham will be maintaining his Collegiate eligibility.

Dylan Harper has expressed his intentions to visit Duke but has not set a date.