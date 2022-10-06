Duke basketball: Considerable changes to 2022-23 roster

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn’t touch his weight.

Either way, it seems Whitehead, a projected one-and-done Lottery pick and full-time starter for the Blue Devils once he fully recovers from a fracture in his right foot, has either grown or received his new measurements when he was still wearing a boot on his injured foot.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button