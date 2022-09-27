Duke basketball commit Trains with Blue Devil icon

A Duke basketball commit is getting great advice on his game from another Blue Devil icon.

‘The Brotherhood’ is the main slogan for the Duke basketball program and, once again, it’s proven as a true motto for the Blue Devils as Class of 2023 commit Mackenzie Mgbako was seen working out with Jayson Tatum last week.

Mgbako, a five-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 5 player in the high school senior class as well as the top power forward and second ranked player in the state of New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Roselle Catholic (NJ) standout committed to the Blue Devils on April 8 and has since been joined by five-star power forward Sean Stewart, five-star point guard Caleb Foster, five-star combo guard Jared McCain, and five-star power forward TJ Power in the top ranked Duke 2023 recruiting class.

The workout video shows Jayson Tatum coaching Mgbako on shooting drills, something that can only benefit the future Blue Devil as Tatum has averaged 20.9 points per game through his first five NBA seasons while shooting 45.6-percent from the field and 38.3-percent from 3- point range with the Celtics.

Most recently, Tatum was named as the Most Valuable Player of the Eastern Conference Finals as well as being a three-time All-Star and named to the NBA All-First Team in 2022.

Duke basketball commit could be one of the program’s best

Mackenzie Mgbako has a versatile skillset that should fit well in Durham.

The 6-foot-8 forward has the ability to shoot from distance while also having the strength and physical ability to battle in the paint for rebounds and post-ups.

Mgbako’s midrange game might be the best aspect of his current game and he moves so fluidly without the basketball in his hands and he could be the best player on the Duke roster when he arrives on campus next summer.

The work Mackenzie Mgbako is putting in with Jayson Tatum should only get Duke fans more excited to see the potential Top-5 pick on the floor inside Cameron Indoor Stadium in the 2023-24 season.