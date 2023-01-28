Duke basketball: College GameDay coming to Durham

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Durham next Saturday for the season’s first meeting between the Duke basketball Squad and the archrival UNC Tar Heels.

The game tips off at 6:30 pm ET (ESPN). But the show, free for anyone to attend and also to air on ESPN, takes place in Cameron Indoor Stadium from 11 am to noon that day.

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button