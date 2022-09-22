Duke basketball coaches visit three prospects at Overtime Elite

The Duke basketball coaching staff took to the road to visit three intriguing prospects

Overtime Elite continues to churn out interesting prospects and the Duke basketball program is taking notice as the coaching staff made the trip to Atlanta to get an up close look at some future Blue Devils, according to multiple reports.

Class of 2024 prospects Naasir Cunningham and Jahki Howard were the Juniors that have impressed the Blue Devils early in their recruitments while Duke continues to keep tabs on 2025 five-star power forward Bryson Tiller.

Cunningham is the only prospect of the trio to hold a Duke offer as the New Jersey native ranks as a five-star target and the No. 3 players in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, as well as the top small forward in the class.

Naasir Cunningham previously attended Gil St. Bernard’s (NJ), the same school as Duke’s top commit in the Class of 2023 Mackenzie Mgbako.

The 6-foot-7 forward also holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Kansas, LSU, UCLA, and others.

Jahki Howard, a 6-foot-6 small forward, is a four-star target that comes in as the No. 47 player in the country and No. 13 players at his position.

Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Tennessee, and others have offered Howard.

Duke basketball continues to survey Class of 2025 prospects

Bryson Tiller is one of a handful of high school sophomores that Duke has contacted in the very early stages of their recruitment.

The Blue Devils have only extended offers to five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, five-star power forward Cameron Boozer, and five-star point guard Cayden Boozer.

247Sports does not have individual rankings for the Class of 2025, but Bryson Tiller is listed as a five-star prospect and the No. 5 players in the ESPN 25.

It’s likely that Tiller will eventually get an offer from Duke, but early indications appear that the Blue Devils are the favorites for Flagg and the Boozer twins.

Auburn, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Stanford, and Xavier have already offered Bryson Tiller.