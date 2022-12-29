Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 Recruit

Duke basketball’s three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray.

According to a tweet from recruiting Insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray holds early offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, Illinois, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and TCU. Plus, he’s now drawing interest from Duke, Gonzaga, and Stanford.

Davis-Ray is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound aggressive playmaker and bucket-getter who Ranks No. 13 in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. His handles and vision appear refined enough to play point guard for stretches, while his Sturdy frame and smooth turnaround Jumpers seem sufficient to hold his own inside the arc.

In November, BJ Davis-Ray told 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins that he’s already taken an unofficial visit to Kansas and plans to check out Arkansas and Texas soon.

That said, chances are first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his Gang could still make a splash in his recruitment should they decide to enter the mix.

All three 2025 Blue Devil offers to date went out around the same time in May. Those targets are Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg and the Boozer Twins out of Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.), Cameron and Cayden, sons of former three-year Duke great Carlos Boozer.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.