Duke basketball coaches eyeing another top-15 Recruit

Duke basketball’s three-deep 2025 offer sheet, which has yet to produce a commitment, is sure to grow in time. When it does, one name to watch for the Blue Devils is Link Academy (Mo.) shooting guard BJ Davis-Ray.

According to a tweet from recruiting Insider Andrew Slater this week, Davis-Ray holds early offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, Illinois, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and TCU. Plus, he’s now drawing interest from Duke, Gonzaga, and Stanford.

