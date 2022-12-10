Duke basketball: Coach K gives message to Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils

Duke basketball great Carlos Boozer, a 2001 national champ who played 13 years in the NBA and won an Olympic gold medal while Mike Krzyzewski served as head Coach of Team USA in 2008, was in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday before his induction into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

He spoke to the 2022-23 Blue Devils, describing how much he misses his time alongside his teammates and coaches in Durham before advising them to embrace their Duke basketball experience.

