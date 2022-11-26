Duke basketball Coach claims ‘best guard in country’ on Friday

Whether or not Jeremy Roach Winds up as the nation’s premier point guard this year, the Duke basketball junior Captain certainly looked the part on Friday afternoon as the No. 8 Blue Devils (6-1, 0-0 ACC) advanced to the Phil Knight Legacy title game with their 71-64 win over the Xavier Musketeers (4-2, 0-0 Big East) in Portland, Ore.

Roach finished with a team-high 21 points, marking only his second game as a Blue Devil with at least 20 points and the first since his career-high 22 points in a January 2021 road loss to Virginia Tech during his freshman campaign.

