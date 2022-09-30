Duke basketball claims lead in former players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams.

According to the graphic in the program’s tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils Ranks No. 1 nationally.

But upon closer inspection of the generally 20-man training camp rosters across the league, it seems Kentucky is either in a tie with Duke or one ahead. That depends on whether one counts Shaedon Sharpe as a former Wildcat; he enrolled at Kentucky for the 2022 spring semester and practiced with the team but did not play in any games.

