Duke basketball: Christmas Day lineup of NBA Blue Devils

The Christmas Day Slate features the entire 2021-22 All-NBA First Team, including former Duke basketball star Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic are the other four.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

In all, including Tatum, four NBA Blue Devils will likely see the floor between the five games on tap. New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones round out that list. Of the four, only Jones doesn’t figure to draw a starting nod.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button