Duke basketball: Christmas Day lineup of NBA Blue Devils

The Christmas Day Slate features the entire 2021-22 All-NBA First Team, including former Duke basketball star Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic are the other four.

In all, including Tatum, four NBA Blue Devils will likely see the floor between the five games on tap. New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett, Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones round out that list. Of the four, only Jones doesn’t figure to draw a starting nod.

First up is RJ Barrett and the Knicks (18-15). They host the Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) at noon ET (all five games air on ESPN and ABC). It’s unlikely Barrett’s former Duke basketball teammate, Cam Reddish, will get any minutes for New York while seemingly remaining in head Coach Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse.

As for 2021-22 Blue Devil one-and-done guard Trevor Keels, the Knicks rookie is on a two-way contract but has spent most of his time in the G League and is currently recovering from a left groin strain.

At 2:30 pm ET, the Dallas Mavericks (17-16) host the Los Angeles Lakers (13-19). Neither of those teams has a Blue Devil on its roster.

After that, at 5 pm ET, comes perhaps the most entertaining matchup from a Duke basketball fan’s perspective. Jayson Tatum, a clear MVP contender, and the Celtics (NBA-best 23-10 record) host Grayson Allen and the Bucks (second-best record at 22-10).

Then at 8 pm ET, the Defending Champion Golden State Warriors (15-18) host the Grizzlies (20-11). Tyus Jones averages 23.9 minutes per game and is the primary backup to Memphis point guard Ja Morant.

In the nightcap at 10:30 pm ET, the Denver Nuggets (20-11) host the Phoenix Suns (19-14). There’s a chance that former four-year Duke basketball forward Jack White, who is on a two-way contract with the Nuggets, will come off the bench late if the game becomes a lopsided affair.

