Duke basketball: Check out what Tre Jones is doing

Second-round draft picks begin their careers with no guaranteed NBA future, much less a full-time role in a starting lineup for a team with a winning record a few years later. But as it stands, former two-year Duke basketball floor general Tre Jones, who went No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, is doing precisely that.

In short, through six games as a starter in his third year with the San Antonio Spurs, the 22-year-old natural leader looks like a surefire second-round success story in the making for the franchise that drafted him.

