Duke basketball center calls rebounding effort ’embarrassing’

An 8-for-27 shooting clip from deep isn’t ideal. And neither is a 26-14 free throw disparity in the opponent’s favor. But perhaps the overriding factor in Duke basketball’s 81-70 road loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday night was the missing extra effort in corralling rebounds and loose balls.

The shorthanded No. 14 Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) fell short in the rebounding battle, 37-29, leading to their many comeback attempts falling short.

