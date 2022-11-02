Duke basketball catches possible break for Champions Classic game

When the young Duke basketball team plays Defending national Champion Kansas as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis at 9:30 pm ET on Nov. 15, the Jayhawks will be without legendary head Coach Bill Self and his top assistant, Kurtis Townsend.

On Wednesday, Kansas announced the self-imposed penalties that stem from the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption a few years back. In addition to suspending Self and Townsend for the Jayhawks’ first four games this season, the school has imposed scholarship reductions and other recruiting restrictions.

