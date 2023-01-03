Duke basketball Captain Jeremy Roach ‘not 100 percent yet’

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach has been on the court for five of Duke basketball’s six games since sustaining a still-nagging toe injury on his right foot when the now-No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) lost to the now-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship bout in late November.

However, the 21-year-old captain’s production dipped a bit in Duke’s past two contests: an 81-70 road loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 20 and an 86-67 home win over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

