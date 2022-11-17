Duke basketball caps off 2023 recruiting class on signing day

The Duke basketball program capped off its 2023 recruiting class on signing day.

All five Duke basketball commits have now signed their National Letters of Intent after Mackenzie Mgbako put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon in New Jersey.

The Roselle Catholic (NJ) forward signed his letter alongside teammates Simeon Wilcher (North Carolina) and Akil Watson (Arizona State) in a ceremony at the school that can be rewatched here.

Mgbako is listed as a five-star forward and ranked as the No. 5 player in the Class of 2023, No. 1 power forward, and No. 3 Recruit in the state of New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Jon Scheyer also brings in a five-star forward Sean Stewart, five-star guard Caleb Foster, five-star guard Jared McCain, and five-star forward TJ Power to Durham as the second ranked recruiting class in the country.

All five players in the Duke recruiting class are Consensus Top-25 players.

“It was [Scheyer’s] winning approach,” Mgbako said on what drew him to the Blue Devils.

“Just the way he spoke and made his statement about how he had one vision and had one goal to win and how he could make that happen and get it done.”

Duke basketball falls short of top recruiting class

Kentucky, after securing a commitment from top ranked Recruit DJ Wagner, overtook the Blue Devils for the top class in the Nation with four, five-star commits and a single four-star pledge.

Duke posted the top recruiting class in 2022, the first recruiting class with Jon Scheyer as the head coach of the program, with seven signees headlined by five-star commits Dereck Lively II, Kyle Filipowski, and Dariq Whitehead.

The Blue Devils already have one commitment in the Class of 2024, four-star small forward Darren Harris as he has quickly catapulted the program to the fourth best recruiting class next year.