Duke basketball: Bouncy Recruit wants to visit three bluebloods

One blueblood, Kansas, has already officially entered the Fray for Newcastle (Okla.) shooting guard Carlsheon Young by extending an early offer. And it sounds like the 6-foot-5, 185-pound four-star sophomore is hoping to draw attention from a few more, including the Duke basketball program.

Young, a high-flying Talent who Ranks No. 57 on the 2025 Rivals150 and holds a total of five offers, recently spoke to Rivals’ Travis Graf about the status of his recruitment and listed Duke, UNC, and Kentucky as the three schools he wants to visit.

