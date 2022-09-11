Duke basketball: Bluebloods Chasing son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) junior combo guard Dylan Harper Revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3’s Jamie Shaw that he plans to check out the program in person.

But before Harper visits the Blue Devils — he’s yet to announce a date for that trip — it looks as though members of the Duke staff will travel to see him.

On Friday, the first day of the fall recruiting period, Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater tweeted that Harper will hold open gyms for Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and UCLA, presumably within the next week or so.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button