Duke basketball: Bluebloods Chasing son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) junior combo guard Dylan Harper Revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3’s Jamie Shaw that he plans to check out the program in person.

But before Harper visits the Blue Devils — he’s yet to announce a date for that trip — it looks as though members of the Duke staff will travel to see him.

On Friday, the first day of the fall recruiting period, Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater tweeted that Harper will hold open gyms for Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and UCLA, presumably within the next week or so.

It’s safe to say Dylan Harper likes bluebloods and vice versa.

The Crafty lefty, who Ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and is the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, boosted his stock this summer while averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Dylan Harper is one of six players in his class already holding an offer from the Blue Devils.

The other five on Duke basketball’s wishlist are five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

