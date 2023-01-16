Duke basketball: Blue Devils still receiving votes

The Duke basketball squad probably didn’t deserve to be in the AP Top 25 poll last week. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils hung on at No. 24. Then they beat Pitt at home on Wednesday night before losing at Clemson on Saturday, showing again that they haven’t figured out their woes on the road, where they are now 1-3 this season.

RELATED: The worst shooting Duke team in 63 years?

As a result, Duke lost its ranking on Monday, marking the first time the program hasn’t seen its name in the AP Top 25 since the end of the 2020-21 campaign. However, the Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) are still receiving votes, the eighth most among the 18 teams that are unranked but got at least one vote.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button