Duke basketball: Blue Devils slide again in AP poll

Because the Duke basketball team has played only one game in the past two weeks, the AP Top 25 Voters had no choice but to base their updated assessment of the Blue Devils solely on their 81-70 loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9 -4, 1-1 ACC) last week.

It was Duke’s first game on an opponent’s home floor this season. Understandably, the result of the loss was a drop in ranking.

