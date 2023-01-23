Duke basketball: Blue Devils nearly regain ranking

Had the Duke basketball team played and won two games last week, chances are it would be ranked this week.

However, the Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC), who began the year at No. 7 but fell out of the AP Top 25 last week for the first time since the forgettable 2020-21 season, had only one outing on the schedule to add to their résumé: Saturday’s 68-66 home win over the then-No. 17 Miami Hurricanes.

