Duke basketball Assistant visits five-star point guard

According to a tweet from The Circuit’s Alex Karamanosfirst-year Duke basketball Assistant Coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas.

That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his “dream school” during a chat with Rivals’ Krysten Peek. Furthermore, they recently told Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater that he’s been hoping to hear from Duke, Kentucky, and UNC in particular.

