Duke basketball Assistant visits five-star point guard

According to a tweet from The Circuit’s Alex Karamanosfirst-year Duke basketball Assistant Coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas.

That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his “dream school” during a chat with Rivals’ Krysten Peek. Furthermore, they recently told Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater that he’s been hoping to hear from Duke, Kentucky, and UNC in particular.

RELATED: Top 2025 point guard Meleek Thomas names ‘dream school’

While Thomas is not one of the three in the 2025 class holding an early offer from the Blue Devils — they are four-star combo guard Cayden Boozer, five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, and five-star power forward Cameron Boozer — it would ‘t be a surprise to see him join that list shortly.

Scroll to Continue

Thomas Ranks No. 7 overall and No. 1 at his position on 247Sports’ ranking of current high school sophomores. And likely at least partly due to his confident playmaking at the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado earlier this month, he’s been getting visits this week from many high-major programs.

Kentucky head Coach John Calipari was at Thomas’ school on Monday. And in addition to Lucas from Duke, an Assistant Coach from Indiana — one of the most recent schools to extend him an offer — was there on Wednesday.

As it stands, Meleek Thomas’ offer sheet consists of Bryant, Indiana, Kansas State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and St. John’s.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.