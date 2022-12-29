Duke basketball Assistant shows up for elite 2024 target

IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, SC, on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil Assistant Coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, 195-pound five-star in action.

RELATED: Duke recruiting joke gets laugh from five-star prep

Tucker, a silky playmaker who ranks No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has been on the Duke basketball wishlist since March, helped lead IMG to a 77-43 blowout win over Providence Day School (NC) in the quarterfinals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button