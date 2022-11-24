Duke basketball Assistant Coach Chris Carrawell talks upcoming Thanksgiving game against Oregon State :: WRALSportsFan.com

how are you doing? I am good trying to make my way out there when you’re coming out, head to the airport just a little bit Flying out tonight, cutting it close you get as long as you’re on time, the game game time, I’ ll be there, I’ll be there, Go ahead. If you’re ready you can fire away very good Chris just uh I want to talk to you about what you’ve seen so far from Derek lively in his short time, you know, coming back playing 15, 20 minutes a game. What’s your assessment of where he is on both ends of the court? Uh, still work in progress. Uh You know, he missed a lot of time with, you know, with the injury and so for him it’s just, you know, his game is about athleticism and uh and coming out of high school, he was an unbelievable defensive player. Um and you know, Anytime you have an injury, a lower leg injury like that um you know, it can, can mess up your timing. Um but he’s the type of guy who, you know, he’s going to get better each game. You know, his first game, it was a Jacksonville, not Jacksonville Upstate so Upstate then you got Kansas and to me, so he’s gotten better each game, but he’s still uh not there yet because he could do so much on the floor and you know, I was telling somebody earlier, don’t you shouldn’t judge Derek lively about how much he scores. You know, he, because he’s not he’s not a big time score. Uh but he can have a big time impact on the game and other areas. He’s the type of guy who can get you a double double, but you know, but but also defend the rim and you know, the last game, I thought he did a good job and we hit him in the post, he had three or four assists, making some really nice passes, so he’s still a work in progress, but he’s gotten better each game, brian, go ahead. Yeah. Coach can you comment on the improvement of Jalen Blakes and what his emergence means for this team going forward, that Jalen bakes has been Incredible for us? Uh man, he’s been Incredible for us, you know, he’s playing, he’s playing a role and you know, with without starting guards. Uh he comes in and he changes, especially on the defensive end, he’s been kind of like a junkyard dog, Pitbull. Um and the way he attacks as a defender and then with him, you know, he’s kept it simple, you know, he’s making his open shot uh and and just been a ball mover, making the right place. Jalen is a really smart kid, you know, in the classroom, but and and on the court, so you know, he’s uh he’s playing like like that, you know, his IQ Has been been good, he sees things on both ends and you know, he’s just been a really valuable role player force that uh when you get him and JG So JB And JG Those two guys got a little thing going off the bench and he’s been big time for us. Thank you Steve Yeah, I wanted to ask you also about the defense you’ve seen so far from this team and it seems like it’s been pretty strong as far as points per game and that kind of thing allowed. But what’s your assessment of what the team has done so far and what improvement is still out there for them? Defensively yeah, I mean that was the emphasis for us in the preseason um leading into the season was just what’s going to be our advantage and we wanted that to be in the players agreed as coaches, of course we wanted to have a defensive identity, but the players also, you know, they wanted that as well. And so you know, we spent a lot of time on defense and you know, kosher and Coach Lucas who’s uh in our defense coordinator, they’ve done a good job of really breaking it down and our guys are doing a heck of a job of buying into it, you know, defense for me is is all about effort. You know, you have your, you know, your principles and what you want to do on that end of the floor, but guys have, you know, if you just give one effort, right or you know, that that’s not going to make a good defense. Yeah, we’ve been a team so far that had multiple efforts and uh, you know, the first guy may get beat, but you know that the Trust is there that your teammates are gonna have your back. Um We’ve been doing a good job and very lively, gets, you know, gets in better shape and gets his time and he’s gonna help that even more because now you, you got a guy who can protect the rim um, with altering shots and blocking shots. So, you know, I’m really pleased that at that end so far, David, go ahead. Coach. I’m curious just a thought on Oregon State won their first three games this year and particularly the freshman guard Pope, what do you see from him? Yeah, they, they can poke and they can knock it down, man. Uh It looks like for a young player, he’s playing free, uh, can really shoot the ball, been really aggressive, can score on all three levels. So we gotta take him out of the game. That’s the one thing we’ve done. Um Except for the Kansas game, we know we’ve taken the top, the, the other team’s best player or top score kind of out of the game. And so we have to do that tomorrow. If we’re gonna have a chance to be Oregon State gotta take Pope out of the game. He’s been really good for them so far in his young career Brian, you have no question. Yes coach, um obviously rebounds have been a big part of what you guys have done in the, you know, in these first few, you know, games proctor’s had 10 and eight in a row, you know, the last couple of games, is that a part of his game that you guys were aware of? You know, I thought he was a pretty boy that shot Jumpers and you know, drove to the hole and uh, and made really slick passes. But to add the defensive rebounding with his size though, um you know, I you you just never know to be honest with you, he has good size, but you know, he has a nose for the ball, he has a nose for the ball and you know, and I tell our Perimeter guys, especially the wings, like, you know, if you want to get your hands on the ball, go, go get a defensive board, you know, like go rebound the ball. And to me I think it helps your offense Because you can’t, you can get into, you know, people think I need to hit a shot to get in my rhythm. I think you can get in your rhythm by getting the defensive rebound, just pushing up to the court and whether you make a play for yourself or your teammate. I think that’s another way to get yourself going, but TV has been incredible on that end for a guard to have 10 rebounds in the game. That’s impressive. Thank you coach. No problem Steve Brian anything else? Yeah, I got one more, I wanted to ask you about the way lively and Philip asi can play together on the court and its lively game, you know, gets more in shape, Everything I guess we’ll see maybe more of that together. But how do you see them playing off each other so far? I think, I think they’ve been, they’ve been fine. I mean, you know, Filipowski, um, you know, he stretches the defense, you know, you can play on the Perimeter and with Derek lively had the live threat. And so the things that we’ve been doing, especially at home, we didn’t do it against Kansas. That’s the only game where I felt like we didn’t move the ball and our spacing wasn’t good. We only had 80 cents against Kansas. But the other four games, we’ve been doing a good job of sharing and our spacing has been incredible. And you know, we all, we talk about good and great meaning that, you know, passing up good, the really good office of teams pass up good shots for great shots and we’ve done that and we have Flipped on the perimeter, uh, and lively rim running, you know, that, you know, that sucks the defense of being in when you got lively rim running cause you’re such a live Threat and now you know, you can kick out for shooters with the space . And so those two guys play well together, I think so far and they’re only gonna get better because they haven’t had that much time to play with each other over the last month. So as they get uh, you know, more game experience under them, more time together, they should be even better. Appreciate your time. Thank you.