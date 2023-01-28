Duke basketball: Another positive sign for Dariq Whitehead status

Before Friday, the last picture most Duke basketball fans had of injured freshman Dariq Whitehead was of him standing behind the bench in crutches watching the final minutes of the Blue Devils’ 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Monday night.

RELATED: The NIT becomes a real possibility for the Blue Devils

He suffered a strain somewhere in his lower left leg — as specific as the program will be — early in the second half when Landing awkwardly after leaping to contest a pass. Because he put no pressure on his left leg while two teammates helped him to the locker room, many feared Whitehead could be out for weeks, if not months.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button