Duke basketball announces Thanksgiving starting five in Portland

The Duke basketball team, No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, is in Portland, Ore., to face the unranked Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 3 pm Thursday in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Ahead of the matchup, the program’s official stat broadcast revealed the starting lineup for the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC). And it’s the same as the team’s past three outings:

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Derek Lively II

.

