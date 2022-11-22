Duke basketball announces starting lineup for Bellarmine game

The Duke basketball squad, No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, hosts the unranked Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 pm ET Monday. Before the tip, the Blue Devils’ official Twitter account revealed the starting five:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Derek Lively II

This is the second straight time that first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has employed this starting five, featuring four freshmen alongside the team’s Lone captain, Roach.

Freshman small forward and projected one-and-done Lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will likely earn a starting job in the coming week or so, replacing one of the other newcomers. He made his Blue Devil debut on Friday night in the 92-58 home win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after recovering from a fractured right foot.

After the bout with Bellarmine, the Blue Devils head to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. They begin there with a tipoff against the Oregon State Beavers at 3 pm ET Thursday.

