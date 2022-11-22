Duke basketball announces starting lineup for Bellarmine game

The Duke basketball squad, No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, hosts the unranked Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 pm ET Monday. Before the tip, the Blue Devils’ official Twitter account revealed the starting five:

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Derek Lively II

This is the second straight time that first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has employed this starting five, featuring four freshmen alongside the team’s Lone captain, Roach.

