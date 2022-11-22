Duke basketball announces starting lineup for Bellarmine game
The Duke basketball squad, No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, hosts the unranked Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 pm ET Monday. Before the tip, the Blue Devils’ official Twitter account revealed the starting five:
- Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
- Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
- Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
- Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
- Freshman center Derek Lively II
This is the second straight time that first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has employed this starting five, featuring four freshmen alongside the team’s Lone captain, Roach.
Freshman small forward and projected one-and-done Lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will likely earn a starting job in the coming week or so, replacing one of the other newcomers. He made his Blue Devil debut on Friday night in the 92-58 home win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after recovering from a fractured right foot.
Scroll to Continue
RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game
After the bout with Bellarmine, the Blue Devils head to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. They begin there with a tipoff against the Oregon State Beavers at 3 pm ET Thursday.
RELATED: Safest bet for Blue Devils versus Bellarmine
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.
.