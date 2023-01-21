Duke basketball announces starters for Miami game

Following Duke basketball’s last full-week break this season, the now-unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) are back in action at noon ET Saturday (ESPN) when they welcome the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It marks this Duke team’s first Clash against an ACC foe that is ranked at the time of the meeting.

The Blue Devils look to bounce back from last Saturday’s 72-64 loss at the now-No. 19 Clemson Tigers and improve to 10-0 at home under Jon Scheyer’s command.

And for the first time in four games, the team will have the services of Captain Jeremy Roach; the junior guard, who has been out with a lingering toe injury, isn’t starting and will likely see limited minutes as he works his way back to 100 percent.

Ahead of the Tilt with Miami, the official stats broadcast for Duke basketball games Revealed the young Blue Devil starting lineup:

Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Graduate Center Ryan Young

Scheyer has rolled out five different starting lineups this season, mainly due to injuries. The group on the floor for tipoff against the Hurricanes is the same as Duke’s last three outings; the Blue Devils are 2-1 in that span.

Next on the Duke basketball schedule after Miami is the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 1-6 ACC), who play at Clemson at 6 pm ET Saturday before hosting the Blue Devils at 7 pm ET Monday (ESPN).

