Duke basketball among most active suitors for No. 3 overall Recruit

Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham has not Revealed Finalists in his recruitment. But the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, told On3’s Jamie Shaw this week that the Duke basketball staff and three others stand out for hitting him up the most often at this juncture.

Arkansas, Kansas, and Texas are the other three he named.

“I grew up watching Duke,” Naas Cunningham said to Shaw. “A lot of great players came out there. The coaching staff is also trying to build a relationship with me and my family, and it’s going well so far.”

Cunningham is a remarkably long-limbed playmaker who says he watches “a lot of [former Duke basketball one-and-done] Jayson Tatum.”

He was the first in his class to receive an offer from the Blue Devils. It arrived in January, around the time he took an Unofficial visit to Durham and attended Duke’s win over Syracuse.

Although Cunningham has not scheduled any of his five allotted official visits for his junior year, he recently informed On3’s Joe Tipton that he plans to make a return trip to Duke at some point.

However, he noted to Shaw that he feels no rush to end his recruitment.

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff already boast one 2024 commit in four-star shooting guard Darren Harris.

Besides Naas Cunningham and Darren Harris, five others in the class hold Duke offers. They are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star center James Brown.

None of those goals have eliminated the Blue Devils from contention.

