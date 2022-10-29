Duke basketball among most active suitors for No. 3 overall Recruit

Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham has not Revealed Finalists in his recruitment. But the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, told On3’s Jamie Shaw this week that the Duke basketball staff and three others stand out for hitting him up the most often at this juncture.

Arkansas, Kansas, and Texas are the other three he named.

“I grew up watching Duke,” Naas Cunningham said to Shaw. “A lot of great players came out there. The coaching staff is also trying to build a relationship with me and my family, and it’s going well so far.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button