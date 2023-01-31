Duke basketball among Finalists for son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, revealed the top five in his recruitment on Tuesday afternoon. And the Don Bosco Prep (NJ) five-star junior included the Blue Devils on the list.

The other four Finalists are Auburn, Indiana, Kansas, and Rutgers.

Harper, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound crafty combo guard who ranks No. 4 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, has held a Duke basketball offer since early August.

He attended the Blue Devils’ annual Countdown to Craziness Celebration in mid-October while on an official visit. His only other official visit was to Indiana. However, the Lefty playmaker has taken several Unofficial visits to Rutgers, where his older brother, Toronto Raptors Rookie Ron Harper Jr., starred for four seasons.

“Duke stands out to me because they show you what ‘The Brotherhood’ truly means,” Harper told On3’s Joe Tipton on Tuesday. “It’s a great environment and has a great fan base. The staff really shows you how great of a culture it is.”

Thus far, Dylan Harper has not provided a timeline for his decision. Currently, the 247Sports Crystal Ball contains only one prediction, but it points to Duke as the frontrunner.

First-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer and his Gang have already reeled in one 2024 commit in Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.