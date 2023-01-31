Duke basketball among Finalists for son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, revealed the top five in his recruitment on Tuesday afternoon. And the Don Bosco Prep (NJ) five-star junior included the Blue Devils on the list.

The other four Finalists are Auburn, Indiana, Kansas, and Rutgers.

