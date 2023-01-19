Duke basketball alum simplifies big Hornets decision

Charlotte Hornets Rookie Mark Williams began the 2022-23 season gaining confidence as a pro, putting up big numbers in the G League. Then the 7-foot-1, 240-pounder, who went No. 15 overall at the NBA Draft following consistent growth across two Duke basketball campaigns, replaced Nick Richards as Charlotte’s backup center.

And in light of his latest outing, one aspect of the Hornets’ looming decisions in the trade market should be simple: view Williams as the franchise’s future in the paint no matter what.

