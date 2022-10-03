Duke basketball alum Mason Plumlee making changes

After getting a tape job on his swollen right index finger late last season, Charlotte Hornets right-handed center Mason Plumlee decided to switch to shooting free throws with his left hand. As the Duke basketball product noted then, it felt like the perfect time for a drastic fix to a glaring weakness in his game.

“It’s no secret,” Plumlee humbly told the media about his past shooting woes at the Charity stripe. “It’s not like I had anything to lose based on how I was shooting from the free throw line…It didn’t feel like something that was uncomfortable. So after I saw the first couple go in, I just stuck with it. ..It’s a good ball. So I’m going to stick with it.”

