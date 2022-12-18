Duke basketball alum leads NBA in 3-point percentage again

Last season, former two-year Duke basketball lefty guard Luke Kennard led the NBA with his 44.9 shooting percentage beyond the arc. And this season, the 2017 late Lottery pick, now a sixth-year pro in his third campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers, looks well on his way to repeating as the top 3-point marksman.

Following his 4-for-6 clip from downtown in Saturday’s 102-93 home win over the Washington Wizards, Kennard stands atop the list at 48.8 percent (39-for-80).

