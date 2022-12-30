Duke basketball alum hands Tar Heels another defeat

Jeff Capel has seen his fair share of struggles since leaving the Duke basketball staff in 2018 to become the head coach of the Pitt Panthers. But the former four-year Blue Devil guard (1993-97) has excelled against his former rival in the UNC Tar Heels.

On Friday afternoon, Capel’s unranked Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) battled back from a six-point halftime deficit at home to pull out a 76-74 win over the No. 25 Tar Heels (9-5, 1-2 ACC), who figure to fall out of the AP Top 25 again despite starting the season in the top spot.

