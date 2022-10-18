Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen looks ready to sizzle for Bucks

Last season, former four-year Duke basketball Treasure Grayson Allen shot a career-high 40.9 percent from three for the Milwaukee Bucks. And the 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard did so as a full-time starter, averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for a Bucks Squad that finished No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings.

But this season has a chance to be Allen’s best yet.

The 27-year-old, who went No. 21 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft and now seems to be Entering his Athletic prime, has earned the respect of his “Lethal Shooter” shooting instructor, Chris Matthews.

On Monday, Matthews tweeted a clip of a recent shooting drill that shows Allen confidently splashing 11 straight attempts from Steph Curry range — all the catch-and-shoot attempts look to be 27-32 feet out — and going 15-for-17 overall :

Grayson Allen and the Bucks begin their 2022-23 campaign on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 pm ET Thursday (TNT).

Scroll to Continue

The 2015 Duke basketball national champ is one of 25 former Blue Devils on an active NBA contract and one of roughly a dozen likely to be full-time starters in the league this go-round.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Jayson Tatum will be the first in action from that bunch when his Boston Celtics tip off the NBA season by hosting the 76ers at 6:30 pm ET Tuesday (TNT). Tatum is the only Blue Devil on any of the four teams that play on opening night.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.