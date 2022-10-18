Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen looks ready to sizzle for Bucks

Last season, former four-year Duke basketball Treasure Grayson Allen shot a career-high 40.9 percent from three for the Milwaukee Bucks. And the 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard did so as a full-time starter, averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for a Bucks Squad that finished No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings.

But this season has a chance to be Allen’s best yet.

The 27-year-old, who went No. 21 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft and now seems to be Entering his Athletic prime, has earned the respect of his “Lethal Shooter” shooting instructor, Chris Matthews.

