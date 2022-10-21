Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener

Grayson Allen Drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team’s 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of playing time.

He helped the Bucks build an early lead via his two splashes from downtown before the game’s first timeout. Then late in the fourth quarter, Allen came up clutch as both a bucket-getter and facilitator.

