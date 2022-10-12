Duke basketball alum enjoys career night in NBA preseason

Former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden, who went undrafted in 2019 and has played in only seven NBA regular-season games, might not earn a spot on the Milwaukee Bucks’ opening-day roster next week. But the 24-year-old from Texas is giving it his best shot in preseason play while on an Exhibit 10 contract.

And Bolden is doing so by showing off a somewhat surprisingly smooth stroke from downtown, where he went 0-for-7 as a Blue Devil.

On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound former five-star recruit drew a starting nod as Milwaukee rested its regular starters, including Duke basketball gem Grayson Allen, in a 127-104 road loss to the Chicago Bulls.

