Duke basketball: 30 percent of All-Star starters are Blue Devils

Duke basketball products Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson were in the starting lineup for Team Durant at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. However, Tatum and Williamson were replacement starters that night for Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, respectively.

This year, the fans, media, and players voted Irving, Tatum, and Williamson to be among the 10 starters for the Feb. 19 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, the league announced Thursday night. That’s the most voted-in starters from one school in the same year in the event’s history.

