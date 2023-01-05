Duke at NC State: College basketball live stream, TV start time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In a Matchup between ACC opponents, Duke will take on NC State at PNC Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have a good chance of making the postseason, but this is arguably the toughest conference in the country. As such, every game matters and the margin of error is thin. Duke is 11-3 on the season, including 2-1 in conference play. While the Blue Devils have Championship aspirations, there’s certainly been growing pains early with how many freshmen play big minutes. NC State is 8-1 at home this season, which should play to its advantage today. On the season overall, the Wolf Pack are 11-4 but have struggled in ACC matchups, dropping three of four contests.

