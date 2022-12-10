Dug steps up, Michigan basketball shows improved tenacity in blowout win over Minnesota

Snapping a two-game losing streak that felt longer to many, the Michigan men’s basketball team opened Big Ten play with a bang Thursday night. The Wolverines made 10 of their first 12 shots, stormed out to a 37-13 lead and coasted past Minnesota with a 90-75 win. It was the Wolverines’ first Big Ten game and first road game of the season, and moved Michigan (1-0 Big Ten, 6-3 overall) to 2-3 against high-major opposition.

Below, we outline some of our biggest takeaways from the game, as well as our bottom-line thoughts on the Wolverines’ performance.

Dug digs in

Could Michigan have realistically gotten a better response from Dug McDaniel to the news that the freshman would be the Wolverines’ starting point guard the rest of the season. The true freshman, making his first start after Jaelin Llewellyn was ruled out for the year with an ACL injury Wednesday, made plays all over the court.

Forget that Thursday was his first road game, first Big Ten game and first start, McDaniel looked ready from the jump. The former top-100 Recruit finished the game with 15 points, seven assists, two rebounds, three steals and two turnovers. His speed and energy were evident on both ends of the court, he hit three 3s on three attempts after starting the season 3-for-11 from 3 in eight games.

More importantly than any one box-score stat, he made sharp passes and kept Michigan’s offense moving quickly past the Golden Gophers.

“That’s the key word, floor general,” Michigan Coach Juwan Howard told the Big Ten Network after the game. “That young man has the heart of a lion. The type of mental toughness that Dug has displayed throughout his years, I’m not surprised, and that was a big reason why I wanted him to be a part of our team. He knows how to direct a team, he knows how to make plays.

(This story continues below.)