Duehr scores first NHL goal, Flames defeat Blues for first win on trip

Article content ST. LOUIS — Walker Duehr’s first NHL goal couldn’t have come at a better time.

Article content The Calgary Flames (20-14-9) and St. Louis Blues (20-19-3) were locked in a scoreless battle late in the second period on Thursday night when Duehr took a pass from Nazem Kadri and buried it in the back of the net.

Article content Talk about making the most of your opportunity. Duehr was playing in only his second game this season after getting called up from the Calgary Wranglers and had been making an impact on nearly every shift.

Article content And with his team needing a goal, he rose to the occasion and got the Flames going en route to a 4-1 win at Enterprise Center. “I think I blacked out. It was a pretty cool feeling,” Duehr said after the game. “It’s something you dream of, so it was pretty cool.” Dillon Dube scored twice and Blake Coleman also tallied for the Flames. Dan Vladar was excellent between the pipes with 26 saves.

Article content But the night belonged to Duehr. A young player seizing the day and helping the Flames get their road trip on track after losing their first two games of the US swing in overtime. A player’s first NHL goal is going to be special no matter what, but to score a critical goal in a massive game against a Western Conference rival? You can’t beat it. “It’s awesome, that’s a kid who wasn’t drafted,” said Flames head Coach Darryl Sutter. “Comes up the hard way. Spends his four years in school and starts in the American (Hockey) League where everybody should.” Duehr’s goal seemed to open the floodgates for the Flames. From the start, the game lacked the frenetic energy of Tuesday’s matchup between these same teams. There were plenty of shots from both sides, but few out-and-out opportunities.

Article content The few genuine chances that did materialize in the opening 30 minutes generally seemed to fall to the Blues, but Vladar had another solid start for the Flames and turned away everything that was thrown at him. There’s a confidence that the Flames seem to have when their backup goalie is in net, and he provided another reminder of his tantalizing upside. But the Blues certainly didn’t outplay the Flames early. Not by a long shot. It was more than both teams were playing solid defensively until Duehr stepped up with a nice shot that flew past Thomas Greiss’ pad after Kadri had found him in open space on the rush. “It gave us some life, he’s such a good guy,” Dube said. “He’s a great player, he has some family here, it was special. You could see the grin on his face.

Article content “Special night for sure, you enjoy it when someone does that, it was awesome. Especially a big goal like that, it was awesome.” The goal was no less than Duehr deserved, either. In his first two games since being called up from the AHL, the 25-year-old has provided a fresh injection of energy to the fourth line. He’s thrown his body around, been solid on the forecheck and hasn’t been afraid to put the puck on net when there have been opportunities to do so. Nobody should expect him to be dropped from the lineup on Saturday when the Flames take on the Stars in Dallas. And for the Flames, they’ve now taken four out of a possible six points to start their five-game road trip. Losing two games in overtime was frustrating, but Thursday’s win makes their start to the trip look a whole lot better and creates a four-point gap between themselves and the Blues, who are sitting right outside the wildcard positions in the Western Conference.

Article content Now, though, it’s on to Dallas, where a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff Matchup awaits. QUICK HITS Thursday marked the Blues’ 1,071st game at Enterprise Center, which is only significant because it’s the exact same number of games as they played at the old St. Louis Arena between 1967 and 1994 … Blues fans really don’t like Kadri and there weren’t ‘t many cheers louder on Thursday night than the one that came after the Flames forward mistimed a hit and wound up taking out Milan Lucic in the second period… Kadri picked up an assist on Duehr’s opener, by the way. He’s picked up seven points in the Flames’ last seven games … Andrew Mangiapane hit the crossbar in the second period, but you already knew that because it wouldn’t be a Flames game unless someone hit a crossbar … The Blues have been a tough Matchup for the Flames as of late. Really tough. In their last nine games heading into Thursday night’s tilt, the Blues had won eight, including both of their previous Encounters this season. As far as rivalries go, this one’s been pretty one-sided recently. The Flames probably won’t be sad to have seen the last of the Blues this season. [email protected] www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9

