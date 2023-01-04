Ducks Welcome Sean Mapson to Soccer Staff

EUGENE, Ore. – Sean Mapson has been named Assistant Women’s soccer coach, head coach Graeme Abel announced on Wednesday.

“We are incredibly excited to be adding Sean to our staff here at Oregon,” said Abel. “We spent a long time on the process to ensure we found someone who really fit our needs in this position and complements our current staff. Sean will not only add great expertise on the field but also build great relationships off the field with our student- athletes.”

Mapson comes to Oregon after helping Idaho become one of the top defensive teams nationally. The Vandals ranked 18th in the country in goals-against average in 2022 (0.65). Idaho went 12-3-3 last season and advanced to the Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship game before falling to Northern Arizona on penalty kicks.

Individually, goalkeeper Kira Witte was named the 2022 Big Sky Goalkeeper of the Year and the Big Sky Freshman of the Year after leading the Nation with 13 shutouts, including 10 in a row at one point. Witte was one of eight Vandals named to the 2022 Big Sky all-conference teams. Top Drawer Soccer ranked Witte No. 51 on its season-ending top-100 freshmen list.

Mapson joined the Vandals as an Assistant Coach in 2018. During his five-year tenure, the Vandals went 41-31-14, including a 22-9-5 record in his final two seasons, and advanced to the Big Sky Conference Tournament four times .

“I’d like to thank head coach Graeme Abel for this opportunity,” said Mapson. “The chance to work alongside such a Talented and ambitious coaching staff and group of student-athletes is something that I am relishing. I’m really looking forward to joining the University of Oregon and representing the Ducks.”

Prior to Idaho, Mapson served as the head coach of Mississippi Valley State from 2016-17 and led MVSU to the SWAC Tournament both seasons.

Mapson was an Assistant Coach with Southern Mississippi from 2011-15 and began his coaching career as the Assistant Coach both of the men’s and women’s soccer program at his alma mater, William Carey University.

While at William Carey, Mapson helped the men’s and women’s teams reach the NAIA National Tournament in consecutive seasons. In addition to that achievement, both goalkeepers received NAIA first-team All-America honors.

Mapson served as the Hattiesburg, Miss., Youth Soccer Association youth Coach and director of goalkeeping from 2007-2015.

As a player for William Carey, Mapson was twice named to the GCAC all-conference team (2007, 2009) as well as the 2006 GCAC all-freshman team in 2006. He also played with Leicester City and Macclesfield Town FC in England.

In addition to being a student-athlete, Mapson was a double major, graduating from William Carey in 2011 with degrees in social science and physical education and coaching. In 2014, the Swindon, England, native earned a Master’s degree from Southern Mississippi in sports coaching education.

