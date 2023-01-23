Ducks visit the Coyotes following Zegras’ 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (13-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (14-27-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes after Trevor Zegras’ two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabers in the Ducks’ 6-3 loss.

Arizona is 14-27-5 overall and 9-7-2 in home games. The Coyotes have a -50 scoring differential, with 117 total goals scored and 167 given up.

Anaheim has a 13-29-5 record overall and a 5-16-4 record in road games. The Ducks have given up 197 goals while scoring 110 for a -87 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has 16 goals and 11 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 12 goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Zegras has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Ducks: Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body), Nathan Beaulieu: day to day (undisclosed), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.