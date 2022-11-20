Duchene has goal, assist to help Predators hold off Wild

NASHVILLE — Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Ryan Johansen had two assists for the Predators (7-8-1), who won for the fourth time in six games.

“It’s a hard league to win in,” Johansen said. “We’ve been going through a bit. It’s all about winning. Had a good start [to the game, but] there are things to do better, things to build off too. But that’s a big two points.”

Juuse Saros made 32 saves and has stopped 66 of 68 shots in Nashville’s past two games, including a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

“He’s the man,” Johansen said. “He’s got world-class talent. He never second-guesses his game. It’s all his work and leadership, his skill, that he brings every day. Sometimes pucks don’t bounce the way they normally do, but there’s never a doubt when he’s in the net.”

Frederick Gaudreau scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves for the Wild (7-7-2), who have lost four of their past six games (2-3-1).

Nino Niederreiter gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 11:20 of the first period, scoring on a backhand shot after Johansen chipped a pass across the crease with one hand. Duchene had the secondary assist for his 700th NHL point.

Duchene then extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:04 with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle that went bar down.

The line of Duchene, Johansen and Niederreiter, which played together for the second straight game, combined for five points (two goals, three assists).

“I thought we were good,” Duchene said. “We’re a line that plays fast, hard on the forecheck. We’re three pretty heavy guys in the corner and on the forecheck, guys that can skate over pucks and physically dominate, so I think we did a good job of that .”

Gaudreau scored 32 seconds into the third period to cut it to 2-1, beating Saros short side from the bottom of the left circle.

“We’re getting lots of pucks to the net,” Minnesota Coach Dean Evason said. “We got lots of opportunities. We’re not scoring, obviously, but we’re doing the right things to score. We just haven’t found a way to put two, three, four together, but again, our power play has to generate and get us going in some areas.”

The Wild went 0-for-5 on the power play, including a four-minute power play opportunity after Johansen was called for high-sticking Brandon Duhaime at 15:44 of the first period.

“I think it’s a little bit of frustration,” Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno said. “Those are power plays we’ve got to capitalize on those. Those are game-changers. Those win you games or make it close. There was a lot of movement out there and some good looks, but we need to cash in, especially when you get a four-minute power play. You’ve got to generate something more. If you don’t get a goal, you’ve got to try to get momentum.”

NOTES: Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov (five points; two goals, three assists) and Mats Zuccarello (four points; one goal, three assists) each extended his point streak to four games… Duhaime had one hit in 7:13 of ice time after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Duchene has 701 points (298 goals, 403 assists) in 921 NHL games … Nashville forward Yakov Trenin had one shot on goal, four hits and one blocked shot in 13:48 after missing one game with a lower-body injury.