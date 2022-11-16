Duca Del Cosma adds golf industry veteran Clive Grant to Sales Team

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL. – NOVEMBER 17, 2022 – Award-winning Italian lifestyle brand, and golf footwear trendsetter, Duca del Cosma, proudly announces the appointment of Clive Grant. The Alberta Resident and current PGA of Alberta Board Advisor, joins the growing Duca del Cosma sales force.

“Duca del Cosma excited me from the moment I saw the line. It is so different with tons of options, and one of the few lines with so many styles for women golfers,” commented Grant. “The response from customers who haven’t seen the brand before has been great. Many of my customers are planning shoe days for their opening days as well as their member guest tournaments to showcase the line.”

In addition to Duca del Cosma, Grant carries several successful golf brands. His experience and associations in the Alberta area are vast and contribute to his accomplishments which include:

2003 PGA of Canada Club Professional of the Year

2003 PGA of Alberta Club Professional of the Year

Two-time PGA of Alberta Sales Rep of the Year

2005 – 2006 PGA of Alberta President

Board of Directors at Pinebrook Golf & Country Club

20th Year Serving on Different Committees

“Clive is so well respected in the Alberta territory. He has been a PGA of Canada Professional for over 35 years. I had the privilege to work with him at the PGA of Canada Alberta Buying Show and his reputation and connections are impressive. They opened many high-profile accounts for Duca during the show,” said Evelien Lauwers, Managing Director of Duca del Cosma North America. “Clive is a wonderful addition to the Duca del Cosma team.”

Duca del Cosma provides green grass accounts with a luxury, European, award-winning brand that elevates and separates any Pro Shop from the competition. If you would like to contact Clive Grant, please reach out to Evelien Lauwers at [email protected] .

About Duca del Cosma:

Since being founded in Europe two decades ago, Duca del Cosma has revolutionized the world of golf fashion with its contemporary line of shoes for modern golfers. The premium brand combines stylish Italian design with top-quality materials and expert hand-crafting skills to produce extremely comfortable shoes that look Sensational – both on and off the golf course.

The award-winning brand was the first to introduce a spikeless golf shoe. Duca del Cosma continues to push the boundaries for fashionable innovation with around 150 styles. Duca del Cosma always looks to be at the forefront of global fashion trends and technology that can add value to its luxury products. For more information on Duca del Cosma, please visit www.ducadelcosma.us