Dubs Knock Down Season-High 18 Triples in Win Over Heat

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 123-110 at Chase Center on Thursday night.

Stephen Curry scored 21 points in the second half, totaling 33 points in the win. Andrew Wiggins recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 19 points.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry – 33 Wiggins – 10 Curry – 9 Thompson – 19 Looney – 8 Poole – 7 Wiggins – 18 Curry/D. Green – 7 D. Green/Looney – 4

MIA

Points Rebounds Assists Butler – 27 Adebayo – 8 Butler – 8 Adebayo – 26 Butler – 6 Lowry – 8 Strus – 14 Lowry/Struss – 5 Vincent – 3

Playing With The Lead

There were eight lead changes in the game, but the Warriors led or were tied for over 45 minutes on Thursday. The Dubs also made a season-high 18 3-pointers in the game, shooting 39.1 percent from deep.

Curry Takes Over

After a 12-point first half, Stephen Curry took over the game in the third quarter. Curry recorded 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in the quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers. In the fourth quarter, Curry scored or assisted on 16 of the last 18 Warriors points.

Wiggins’ Double-Double

Andrew Wiggins recorded his first double-double of the season, tallying 18 points and 10 rebounds, while finishing with a team-best plus-17 differential. Wiggins was especially active on the Offensive glass, securing three Offensive rebounds, resulting in four second chance points. Wiggins is now averaging a career-high 7.0 rebounds per game this season.

JaMychal’s Impact

Looking at the box score, JaMychal Green’s final stats aren’t eye-popping, but the veteran forward made impact plays on both ends of the court in the win. Green earned all six of his points on the night, recording his only two baskets after securing Offensive rebounds, with his final two points coming on free throws, getting fouled after yet another Offensive rebound. Green recorded five boards in 17 minutes of action, while also recording a steal and a huge block to end the third quarter.

Klay’s Flurry

Thompson finished with 19 points in the game, but none may have been more important than his two 3-pointers early in the third quarter. A 14-2 Heat run in the second and third quarters narrowed a 63-50 Warriors lead to a one-point advantage. That is until Thompson knocked down two 3-pointers in 15 seconds. The first came on a catch-and-shoot three, followed by a transition triple after a Stephen Curry steal. Thompson’s five made 3-pointers in the game was his season-high.

Jerome’s First Bucket

Guard Ty Jerome, whose contract was converted to a two-way deal just before the season, recorded his first basket in a Warriors uniform on Thursday. He knocked down a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to increase the Dubs lead to eight points.

Warriors Community Foundation Grants

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Warriors Community Foundation announced $2.42 million in Grants that will support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in early childhood development, elementary literacy, middle schools, STEM, and college access and persistence in Alameda and San Francisco counties for 66 local nonprofits.

The Warriors Community Foundation has now surpassed $30 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area since the Foundation’s Inception in 2012.

Up Next

After playing four of their first five games at Chase Center, the Dubs will now embark on a five-game, seven-day road trip that includes two back-to-back sets. The Dubs will begin the trip in Charlotte, playing the Hornets at 4 pm PT on Saturday (NBCSBA), before heading to Detroit, Miami, Orlando and New Orleans.

Tonight marked Golden State’s third consecutive win vs. Miami and four of the last five overall… The Warriors have won eight of their last nine home games vs. the Heat (last three consecutively).

The Warriors have scored 120-or-more points in four of their first five contests, averaging 120.8 points per game over that span… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the third time in Warriors franchise history the team has scored at least 120 points in four of the first five games of a season joining the 1962 San Francisco Warriors and 1960 Philadelphia Warriors (both teams had five straight 120-point games to begin a season).

Tonight marked the Warriors’ first game against an Eastern Conference opponent this season.

Golden State held Miami to 110 points, the second fewest the team has allowed so far this season (109 on 10/18 vs. LAL).

The Warriors will play both of their contests with the Heat in the first eight games of the season, marking the third time in franchise history they will complete a season series within the first eight games of the season (Bulls and Knicks in 2005)… Credit Elias Sports Bureau.

The Warriors shot 50 percent (46-92) from the field, marking the second time this season (.517 vs. Sacramento) they have made at least half of their shot attempts (2-0 in those games).

Golden State outrebounded Miami by +19 (50-31), the team’s largest margin of the season and the second time the Warriors have outrebounded their opponent (2-0 in those games).

Tonight marked Golden State’s 434th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.