Dublin Scioto stays on target for goals

Despite going unbeaten in the first half of OCC-Capital Division play, the Dublin Scioto girls volleyball team still has challenges to face.

Scioto is seeking a fourth consecutive league title after sharing the Championship with Big Walnut last season at 13-1. The Irish beat the Golden Eagles 25-23, 17-25, 29-27, 17-25, 15-12 on Sept. 8 at home, and the teams meet again Oct. 11 at Big Walnut.

Scioto was 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the league before opening the second half of league play Sept. 15 against Westerville South.

“We’re excited about the start, but we’re not quite playing the way we want to,” Coach Jackie Wilson said. “At this point, it’s not just about winning games, but improving because we know we’re going to have huge tests to get out of central Ohio (in the postseason).”

The Irish’s first loss came against Division III Byesville Meadowbrook, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 on Sept. 10.

Scioto also hopes to repeat its district title after earning its first since 2007 a season ago. The Irish lost to Olentangy Liberty in a regional semifinal, and Wilson and her players believe they have the potential for similar success.

“We certainly have the potential to do as well or better than the last couple of years, but we have to piece it together,” Wilson said. “We’ve been a little bit up and down, but we have to steady and keep improving if we want to be back where we were a year ago.”

A key player behind the success is 6-foot-2 junior middle hitter Alec Rothe, who gives Scioto a dominant force at the net. Through 12 matches, she led the team in kills (180) and blocks (41).

“She’s obviously a great player and has big goals for herself beyond high school,” Wilson said. “We want to get her prepared for that.”

Rothe’s schedule includes the Fall USA Volleyball National Team Development Program camp Sept. 23-25 ​​in Chandler, Arizona. She is one of about 130 athletes invited, and Scioto required approval from the Ohio High School Athletic Association for Rothe to participate.

Rothe doesn’t expect to miss any high school matches.

“It’s hard work and it’s definitely not easy, but if I put my mind to it and I work at it, the sky is the limit,” she said of Someday being named to the national team. “I have to at least try and if I can’t get it then at least I know I tried.”

Rothe said there are areas of the game in which she must continue to improve.

“My blocking has to get a lot better,” she said. “I have to be more disciplined at the net. You can always get better and as long as you don’t put your ceiling too low and keep trying to reach it and keep trying to do your best.”

Junior libero Sophia Schwab led the Irish in digs (129) and sophomore setter Maddie Zechman led in assists (376) and aces (23). Senior middle hitter Taylor Jenkins, who has committed to Niagara University, was second in kills (103).

The Irish also received a solid contribution from freshman outside hitter Riley Winbush, who had 75 kills.

“Riley has come a long way since the beginning,” Wilson said. “She’s just getting more confidence, so we love seeing her play as well as she is.”

[email protected]

@ThisWeekFrank