Dublin Scioto stays on target for goals

Despite going unbeaten in the first half of OCC-Capital Division play, the Dublin Scioto girls volleyball team still has challenges to face.

Scioto is seeking a fourth consecutive league title after sharing the Championship with Big Walnut last season at 13-1. The Irish beat the Golden Eagles 25-23, 17-25, 29-27, 17-25, 15-12 on Sept. 8 at home, and the teams meet again Oct. 11 at Big Walnut.

Scioto was 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the league before opening the second half of league play Sept. 15 against Westerville South.

“We’re excited about the start, but we’re not quite playing the way we want to,” Coach Jackie Wilson said. “At this point, it’s not just about winning games, but improving because we know we’re going to have huge tests to get out of central Ohio (in the postseason).”

