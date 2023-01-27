Dublin Scioto High School tabs Place to lead football program

After serving as an Assistant football Coach at Dublin Scioto for 12 seasons, including the last eight as defensive coordinator, Alex Place is preparing for the next step of his career.

Principal Thomas Cochran and Athletic director Nick Magistrale have recommended Place to succeed Karl Johnson as head coach. Johnson, who led the Irish for 23 seasons, stepped down in December.

Place’s promotion is pending school board approval.

“This is really important; the program means a lot to me,” Place said. “The players and parents, both past and present, mean the most to me, so being able to have the opportunity to be their head coach is a great opportunity.”

