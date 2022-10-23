Dublin Jerome second, New Albany third at state girls golf

Three teams jockeyed back and forth for the lead on the final day of the Division I girls golf state tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course, including a familiar power that took the early advantage.

Dublin Jerome and New Albany hung with Centerville until the final few holes, when a strong finish for Elks senior Morgan Rodgers proved to be the clincher as her team won its first title in 27 years on Oct. 22 and Dethroned four-time Defending Champion New Albany in the process.

Rodgers’ round of 74 and a two-day total of 151 led Centerville to a team score of 613, one shot ahead of runner-up Jerome and eight ahead of third-place New Albany.

